Shriram Properties IPO subscribed 1.7x on Day-2 on retail interest

The initial public offer (IPO) of Shriram Properties was subscribed 1.7 times on Thursday, a day ahead of its close. The institutional bucket was subscribed 13 per cent, the high net worth individual portion (HNI) by 19 per cent, the retail investor portion by 8.7 times and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed by 80 per cent. The company has priced its IPO between Rs 113 to Rs 118 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 350 crore. The company has already raised Rs 264 crore from 34 anchor investors on Tuesday. Shriram Properties is a residential real estate development company based in South India, primarily focused on the mid-market and affordable housing.
MapmyIndia IPO subscribed 2x on day 1
The IPO of CE Info Systems, the company that owns digital mapping firm MapmyIndia, was subscribed 2 times on Thursday, the first day of the issue. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed 3.3 times, HNI portion 1.2 times and institutional investor portion 0.5 times. The IPO closes on Monday. The company is a provider of digital maps, geospatial software and location-based software solutions. It caters mainly to the business-to-business segment. The price band for the issue is Rs 1,000-1,033 per share. At the top-end, the issue size works out to Rs 1,040 crore. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale. In the IPO, the company is valued at Rs 5,500 crore.
