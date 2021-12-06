Shriram Properties to raise Rs 600 cr via IPO, price band set at Rs 113-118

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Group draws up succession plan via trust route, forms mgt board
Board of Management set up to broadbase succession: Shriram Group founder
The succession question
What is an IPO and how does the process work?
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
-
Days after Shriram Group founder R Thyagarajan lined up the company's succession roadmap through the trust route, group company Shriram Properties is planning to raise around Rs 600 crore via the public issue. The company said that the real estate market has bounced back from the pre-Covid levels now.
It is also planning to expand its footprint in South India and has no plans to foray into the North and Western market. The three-day initial public offering will open on December 8 and conclude on December 10 with its price band fixed at Rs 113-Rs 118 per share of face value Rs 10 each. The IPO includes Rs250 crore of fresh issue and an offer for sale of Rs 350 crore. At the upper end of the price cap, the companies market cap is expected to be around Rs 2,000 crore
Shriram Properties chairman and managing director M Murali said that the company has no plans to foray into the North or West of India and instead wants to strengthen its position down South. The company is planning to utilise the proceeds towards repayment of debt and general corporate purposes. It has also proposed the partial exit of investors like TPG Capital, Tata Capital, Walton Street Capital and Starwood Capital, who hold 58 per cent stake in the company now.
The company, which has an asset-light model, has reportedly executed 35 projects with a construction space of 47 million square feet so far and has around 29 projects in the pipeline with a construction space of 17 million square feet. Murali said that on a quarterly level residential sales have almost doubled compared to the last financial year on a quarterly basis and may grow beyond the pre-Covid level.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU