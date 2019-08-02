Side-pocketing DHFL exposure: Sebi may allow mutual funds to join ICA

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to allow mutual funds (MFs) to participate in the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) through the segregated-portfolio mechanism, also known as ‘side-pocketing’.

According to people in the know, the capital markets regulator is considering giving a one-time relaxation to schemes exposed to DHFL to use side-pocketing. The dispensation could be crucial, given several of the exposed schemes are yet to put in place the provisions required to use the side-pocket ...