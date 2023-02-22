JUST IN
Siemens, JSL: 9 stocks in Nifty 500 top new highs despite sluggish mood
Siemens, JSL: 9 stocks in Nifty 500 top new highs despite sluggish mood

On Wednesday, shares of Cera Sanitaryware, Jindal Stainless, Siemens, and Triveni Turbine recorded new all-time highs, despite weak market

Siemens | Jindal Steel | Stock market high

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Bulls, market, stocks
Major stocks in Nifty 500 still look bullish

Despite benchmark indices witnessing a 4-day losing streak, few shares continue to outperform reaching new peaks. This includes well-known names like Siemens, Persistent Systems, Shree Cement and Equitas Small Finance Bank. Other stocks are Jindal Stainless, Bosch, Cera Sanitaryware, Cyient and Triveni Turbine.

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 11:35 IST

