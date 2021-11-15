Sigachi Inds makes stellar debut, lists at 253% premium to its issue price

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Sigachi lists at 253% premium, Policybazaar at 17%
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
What is an IPO and how does the process work?
Zomato IPO: Subscribe for listing gains, suggest brokerages
-
Sigachi Industries (SIL) made a stellar stock market debut - its shares got listed at Rs 575, a 253 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 163 per share on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 570, a 250 per cent higher against its issue price.
At 10:09 am; the stock was locked at the maximum 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 603.75, a 270 per cent gain over its issue price. While, on the NSE, the stock was frozen at Rs 598.50, a 267 per cent higher against its issue price.
A combined 1.69 million shares changed hands at the countter on the BSE and NSE. and there were pending buy orders for 1.05 million shares on the exchanges. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.37 per cent at 60,912.
The initial public offering (IPO) of SIL had received a robust response with the issue subscribed nearly 102 times. The institutional portion was subscribed 86.51 times; the wealthy investor portion by 172 times and the retail investor portion subscribed 80.5 times, data shows.
The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards funding capital expenditure for expansion of production capacity for microcrystalline cellulose at Dahej (Gujarat) amounting to Rs 28.16 crore, for the expansion of production capacity for microcrystalline cellulose at Jhagadia (Gujarat) worth Rs 29.24 crore, to manufacture Croscarmellose Sodium, a modified cellulose used as excipient at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh amounting Rs 32.30 crore and balance for general corporate purposes.
SIL is engaged in manufacturing microcrystalline cellulose ("MCC") which is widely used as an excipient for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry. The inert non-reactive, free-flowing and versatile nature of MCC has varied applications in the pharmaceutical, food, nutraceuticals and cosmetic industries. It manufactures MCC of various grades ranging from 15 microns to 250 microns. The major grades of MCC manufactured and marketed by the Company are branded as HiCel and AceCel.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU