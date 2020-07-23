Silver may test all-time high of Rs 75,000 a kg this year, say experts

Silver is again in the spotlight after stupendous rise in prices the past few days. In July itself the metal has surged almost 25 per cent indicating that it is going strong again. Experts see silver testing its all-time high price of Rs 75,000 per kg, seen in April 2011.

Silver closed today at Rs 60,785 a kg, a new closing high in seven years, while standard gold ended at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams -- an all-time high in the physical market.

Investors continued to look out for a hedge against possible rising inflation today, with more stimulus being rolled out to support pandemic-hit economies. A weak dollar and lower yields are also supporting prices as escalating tensions between America and China are encouraging investors to buy into US bonds.

Analysts say during the past few weeks, the gold-to-silver price ratio, which indicates the strength of the two relative to each other, has been falling sharply. Today it came down to about 81-82, from a lifetime high of 124 this March.

Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory, Mumbai said, “The gold-to-silver price ratio has fallen sharply and approached 80 today. The ratio has found a support at a level that was tested twice in the past three years. However, any further decline from here, which is very likely, could bring the ratio down to 60 within the next two-and-a-half years. A sustained decline indicates that silver is testing its all-time high of Rs 75,000, and could achieve that milestone as early as this year.”

However, the 25 per cent rally was only seen in July. The next such rally, which is needed to take the white metal to Rs 75,000, will come with profit-booking and volatility.

Gold was trading at Rs 50,570 per 10 gram on MCX futures today, which is a new high, while silver was around Rs 61,800 per kg in late afternoon trade. Interestingly, both metals saw very high volumes yesterday with prices staying volatile.

MCX Silver futures registered a seven-and-a-half year daily high turnover of Rs 32,994 crore and while the overall bullion turnover (including gold) was at a record high of Rs 45,891 crore. Succh levels were seen in pre-CTT (Commodities Transaction Tax) period. MCX Silver Options (30 kg) turnover of Rs 463 crore, an all-time high.