Silver price gives competition to gold rally as industries fuel demand

Silver has started catching up with gold rally, quoting its highest price after September 2013 in the Indian spot market as industries pick up in the coronavirus pandemic.

MCX silver September future is trading above Rs 53,000 per kilo and in the Zaveri Bazar physical market in Mumbai the metal opened on Wednesday at Rs. 52.301 per kilo (Rs 946 higher): the highest in seven years. The wholesale price of 10 gram of gold, with a 3 per cent Goods and Service Tax, came to Rs 53,870 in the physical market on Wednesday. Silver opened at Rs.49175 per 10 gram and demand for it is better than gold.

At least 2,000 tonne of silver was imported in the April-June quarter, according to a market veteran. Compared to that the amount of imported gold was little over 10 tonne.

Gold gave good returns and silver lagged when industrial economies were weak for many quarters. Silver is extensively used for industrial purposes, particularly in the solar power sector. Industrial commodities, like base metals, have seen a sharp rally in the last three months and the trend is helping silver. Gold-to-silver price ratio, which represents the relative price movements between the two precious metals, was 1-34 in February, reflecting silver as very weak. Gold is now quoting at 93-94 and is likely to fall further, allowing silver to outperform potentially.

“Silver look firm in near term, we have already seen gold prices gaining due to COVID (Covid-19) concern, and threat of recession while Silver will get dual benefits as silver have property for bullion and base metal both. With global stimulus which will help generate growth in industrial production and global economic activity silver will get support, silver demand is more closely tied to industrial production, accounting for 50% of its demand,” said Ajay Kedia, director of Kedia Advisory.

“Silver can outperform gold because it is a smaller market and moderate relocation of investment into it can lead to a material price spike. A break above $20 can see prices moving towards $26 in internationally,” said Kedia.

The Silver Institute, in a study last week, said: “retail and institutional inflows into silver ETPs have been impressive this year. As of June 30, global holdings reached a fresh all-time high of 925 million ounces (Moz), which is roughly 14 months of mine supply. The ETP growth in the first half 2020 of 196 Moz comfortably surpassed the highest annual inflow of 149 Moz set in 2009. North American listed funds accounted for some 90% of the ETP inflows since March.”

The institute said in its outlook for silver price that, “as a result, the silver price is anticipated to surpass the US$21.00 mark in late-2020, with a fall in the gold: silver ratio to below 90.”