Wipro: Strong operating margin, cash position offer comfort to investors

Following Q1FY21 results, announced on Tuesday post market hours, the stock of Wipro surged by 15.5 per cent on Wednesday. In fact, the sharp uptick in the Wipro’s stock, which was a top gainer in the Nifty IT index, also rubbed off positively on many other IT companies.

The Nifty IT Index was up over 5 per cent. While the strong margin performance and strong free cash flows, hinting at higher returns to shareholders, were key positives from Q1 results, new managing director and chief executive officer’s (MD & CEO’s) confidence on profitable growth also revived the ...