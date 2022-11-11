Six Indian stocks added to MSCI; Five Star IPO manages to scrape through

Global index provider has added six to the Standard Index while there has been no deletion of existing . The stocks added are Varun Beverages, of India, Indian Hotels, Bajaj Holdings and Investment, TVS Motor and ABB India.

These stocks will witness inflows between $165 million and $255 million from passive trackers, analysts said. The changes were part of MSCI’s semi-annual index rebalancing. From the Asia Pacific region, there were 48 additions and 55 deletions, with most of the changes in China.