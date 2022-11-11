Six Indian stocks added to MSCI; Five Star IPO manages to scrape through

-
Global index provider MSCI has added six Indian stocks to the MSCI Standard Index while there has been no deletion of existing Indian stocks. The stocks added are Varun Beverages, Tube Investments of India, Indian Hotels, Bajaj Holdings and Investment, TVS Motor and ABB India.
These stocks will witness inflows between $165 million and $255 million from passive trackers, analysts said. The changes were part of MSCI’s semi-annual index rebalancing. From the Asia Pacific region, there were 48 additions and 55 deletions, with most of the changes in China.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 23:04 IST
