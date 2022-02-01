Skoda Auto India reports close to three-fold jump in sales in January

-
ALSO READ
Skoda Auto India posts nearly four-fold jump in sales at 3,829 units in Aug
Skoda commences production of new version of SUV Kodiaq
Skoda Auto India posts over two-fold rise in sales at 3,027 units in Sep
Skoda drives in all new Kodiaq at Rs 34.99 lakh
Octavia 2021: Skoda's premium but pricey sedan comes packed with features
-
Skoda Auto India on Tuesday reported a close to three-fold increase in sales to 3,009 units in January 2022, riding on its newly launched SUV Kushaq.
The company had sold 1,004 units in the same month last year.
"The continuous growth in our sales volumes is a great statement for our entire team and reflects the confidence our customers have in us. We couldn't have asked for a better start to the new year, and it provides us with the right impetus needed to fulfil the targets we have set ourselves for 2022," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.
The company is now looking forward to the rest of the year and is excited about the upcoming launch of Slavia, which along with Kushaq, would drive volumes going forward, he added.
Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the premium mid-size sedan will hit the road in March 2022, the automaker noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU