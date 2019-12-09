Slowdown not systemic, need to correct asset prices: Deutsche Bank's Joshi

The current slowdown is cyclical and global investors are looking at long-term prospects for India, which may explain why the stock indices are at a high, says Dixit Joshi, group treasurer of Deutsche Bank AG. In an interview with Anup Roy, Joshi says the bank is putting more equity into its Indian operation despite a global restructuring as its business in the country is doing good.

Edited Excerpt: The US yield curve recently inverted, but has normalised now. Do you fear a recession coming? It’s less about the prospect for economics in the next year or two; geopolitics is ...