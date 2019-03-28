Slowing sales in key markets could derail Bharat Forge's growth curve

After falling 37 per cent over the last year, Bharat Forge’s stock could see further downside due to a slowdown in the commercial vehicle segment as well as a muted outlook for other key verticals. The slowing North American truck sales are a key worry.

Order inflows for Class 8 trucks in North America in February at 16,900 units were down 58 per cent over the year-ago period, according to trade body ACT. Analysts say while the calendar year (CY19) outlook for US truck production is healthy, given a large order backlog, the sharp fall in new orders hints at a slowdown in CY20. ...