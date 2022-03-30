Small-caps steal a march over Sensex, Nifty; index zooms 35% in FY22

Even though the frontline indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 – are set to post a double digit return for the second consecutive financial year in 2021-22 (FY22) with a gain of 16 per cent and 18 per cent respectively, it is the small-caps where all the action was concentrated in the year gone by.

