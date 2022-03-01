Art, jewellery, cars, stocks, real estate: Where do the ultra-rich invest?

Investment in Art has emerged as the top avenue in 2021 for the jet-setting ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) – those with net worth of $30 million and above – followed by jewellery and classic cars, suggest the findings of the latest Wealth Report 2022.

Among asset classes, investment preference in luxury handbags and slipped from their earlier first positions to fifth and seventh, respectively in 2021. According to Knight Frank’s luxury investment index (global), Art provided a return of 13 per cent in a 12 - month period, and 75 per cent over 10 years. CLICK HERE FOR A DETAILED TABLE



"11 per cent of the investable wealth of Indian UHNWI is allocated towards passion-led investments, as against the global average of 16 per cent. About 29 per cent of Indian UHNWIs spent more on passion investments during the year 2021. Joy of ownership scored above investment returns and marked as the driving factor to collect investments of passion by the Indian ultra-rich," the report said.

“Equity markets and digital adoption have been key factors driving the growth of UHNWIs in India. The growth in younger, self-made UHNWIs has been incredible in India. With a healthy growth in the UHNWI and billionaire population, India is expected to be one of the fastest growing countries amongst its global peers, further strengthening itself economically and emerging as a superpower in different sectors,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, India.

29 per cent wealth of Indian UHNWIs, according to the report, is allocated towards purchase of principal and second homes. Further, 22 per cent of UHNWIs investable wealth was allocated towards direct purchase of commercial property (including rental property, offices etc), while 8 per cent of the investable wealth in 2021 was allocated towards purchase of commercial property, including REITs. 8 per cent of the property portfolio of these ultra-rich, the Knight Frank report, was held overseas.

Mumbai – The Maximum City



Meanwhile, the population of these jet-setting ultra-rich continued to grow globally and India in 2021. India, according to the report, was home to 13,637 such ultra-rich (2.23 per cent) in 2021 – up 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) – of the 2021 global total of 610,569. Of these ultra-rich Indians, nearly 12 per cent reside in Mumbai, the report said. CLICK HERE FOR A DETAILED TABLE



"The UHNWI population in Mumbai is expected to increase by 29.6 per cent to 2069 by 2026. In the last 5 years, Mumbai’s ultra-rich population has grown by 42.6 per cent from 1,119 in 2016 to 1,596 in 2021," the Knight Frank report said.

Land value

Globally, Monaco continued its reign as the world’s most expensive city in 2021 where $1 million could get you 14.6 square metres of space, followed by Hong Kong (21.3 Sq.mt) and London (30.6sq.mt). Comparatively in Mumbai, one could purchase 108.1 square metres (1164.02sq.ft.) of prime residential in 2021, a 2 per cent increase compared to 106 square meters (1140.9 sq. ft.) in 2020.



