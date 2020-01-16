Small, midcaps see best start in 3 yrs; will 2020 see meaningful recovery?

Continuing their dream run, benchmark indices touched fresh milestones on Thursday with the S&P BSE Sensex scaling the 42,000-mark and NSE’s Nifty hitting the zenith of 12,389 levels. That said, what is noteworthy is that even the broader market (mid and small-cap segments) participated in the rally.

So far in January, the S&P BSE SmallCap index has climbed over 6 per cent thus outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which has gained 1.5 per cent. The S&P BSE MidCap index has added 3.6 per cent during the period. In fact, this is their best start to a new year in the past ...