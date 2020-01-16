JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Why BNP Paribas expects markets to soar despite poor economic indicators
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Small, midcaps see best start in 3 yrs; will 2020 see meaningful recovery?

S&P BSE SmallCap index has climbed over 6 per cent in January so far, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Deepak Korgaonkar & Swati Verma  |  Mumbai / New Delhi 

Continuing their dream run, benchmark indices touched fresh milestones on Thursday with the S&P BSE Sensex scaling the 42,000-mark and NSE’s Nifty hitting the zenith of 12,389 levels. That said, what is noteworthy is that even the broader market (mid and small-cap segments) participated in the rally.

So far in January, the S&P BSE SmallCap index has climbed over 6 per cent thus outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which has gained 1.5 per cent. The S&P BSE MidCap index has added 3.6 per cent during the period. In fact, this is their best start to a new year in the past ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 14:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU