Smooth sailing for shipbuilders in choppy markets; up to 27% upside likely

Shares of shipbuilding companies have been hogging the limelight for the past few sessions as they smartly outperformed the benchmark indices. Despite the Indian equities going through a rough patch, largely due to interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, strength in the US Dollar, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the shipbuilding stocks have roared with whopping gains.



So far this calendar year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Cochin Shipyard have surged 129 per cent, 121 per cent, and 49 per cent, respectively, compared to a -1 per cent decline each in the BSE Sensex, and Nifty 50.