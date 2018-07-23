South Indian Bank tanks 18% on weak Q1 results

-
Net interest income of the bank during the quarter under review grew 7% at Rs 4.94 billion against Rs 4.61 billion in year ago quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) declined 20 bps (basis points) to 2.6% from 2.8%.
The bank’s assets quality also worsened during the quarter as the gross and net NPA (non-performing assets) rose by 93 bps and 73 bps at 4.54% and 3.27%, respectively.
In a press release, the bank said the reason for the decline in profit was the reduction in the Treasury trading profit by Rs 730 million and incremental MTM (mark to market) provision in the Treasury Book by Rs 410 million owing to adverse market conditions, besides incremental one-time employee cost of Rs 330 million because of increase in gratuity ceiling and wage revision.
At 10:43 am; South Indian Bank was trading 17% lower at Rs 18.70, as compared to 0.1% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter surged more than four-fold with a combined 45.11 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
