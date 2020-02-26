Speed breakers to push Bosch into slow lane, BS-VI transition key challenge

Concerns for Bosch, which has seen a sharp de-rating, are unlikely to end any time soon. Higher competitive intensity and BS-VI transition challenges have led brokerages to forecast further downside in the near term. It has shed over 26 per cent in a year, with sluggish demand and weak operating leverage affecting its financials.

The December quarter was the fifth consecutive one to record a sales decline. Revenues fell 16 per cent, driven by lower sales in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment. Its domestic revenue decline, at 25 per cent, was steeper than the ...