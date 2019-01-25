Spencer's retail and CESC Ventures get tepid debut on BSE

Soon after its debut on the bourses, shares of Spencer's Retail and CESC Ventures, the two entities carved out of CESC Ltd, fell by five per cent respectively.

At the opening bell, the shares of Spencer's Retail opened at Rs 224 a piece on its listing date, which declined to Rs 212.80 per share by 12 noon and remained stagnant till the end of the day’s trade.

CESC Ventures’ shares also saw a similar trend. The shares of this demerged entity opened at Rs. 548 per share at the commencement of the trading hour and by 10:00 am, declined to Rs. 545 per share. At 12’o clock in the noon, this company’s shares dipped by five per cent to hover at Rs. 520.60 apiece and continued to remain at that level till the trading hours were over.

According to Rupesh Sankhe, analyst with Reliance Securities, Spencer’s Retail is a loss making entity and its geographical spread across east and south India, are the key factors investors need to watch out for. On the other hand, atleast 55 per cent of CESC Ventures’ revenues are dependent on FirstSource Solutions – the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s IT/ITeS wing.

“These factors have been a cause of worry for the investors which had pulled down the stock prices”, Sankhe said.

East India, where Spencer’s has 42 stores accounts for 38 per cent of this company’s earnings followed by south India, which contributes 37 per cent of the total revenue with 64 stores. North India, comprising limited presence in Uttar Pradesh-Delhi NCR belt accounts for 25 per cent of the total company turnover with 40 stores.

Also, an analyst estimated that around 65-80 per cent of Spencer’s revenues come in from the food and grocery division where margins have been flattish.

During the fiscal year ended 2015, the foods division in Spencer’s had a margin of 17.7 per cent which increased to 17.9 per cent by March 31, 2018. On the contrary, its margins from apparel, increased from 29.5 per cent to 35.1 per cent in the same timeframe and from 24.4 per cent to 27.3 per cent for general merchandise.

Both of these stocks have been categorised as T-Group Securities on the BSE implying that these securities are settled on a trade-to-trade basis as a surveillance measure.

On the contrary, shares of CESC Ltd opened at Rs. 682.40 but rose marginally to close at Rs. 686.55 apiece.

An analyst with Motilal Oswal opined that on account of lack of clarity on the full financial position of Spencer’s and CESC Ventures, investors’ confidence had weakened a bit on the opening day, but may be restored in the coming days as more clarity on the financial position of these two companies emerge.

Vineeta Sharma, head of research at opined that while the listing price of Spencer’s was lower than expectation, the same for the scrip was above expectations.

“Currently, the mid-cap scrips are under some stress and I think some people wanted to book some profit on the opening day which resulted in the share prices coming down. However, I think the situation will improve when the quarterly results come out for these two companies”, Sharma said.

According to the demerger plan, for every 10 shares held by the existing shareholders of CESC, they are getting an additional six shares of Rs. 5 each in Spencer’s Retail and an additional two shares of Rs. 10 each in

The record date of listing of these two new firms is October 31, 2018.

The paid up equity share capital of the new retail and venture companies are Rs. 40 crore and Rs. 26 crore respectively over and above the equity share capital of CESC at Rs. 132 crore.

Spencer’s Retail has a market cap of Rs. 1,692.49 crore on the listing date while CESC Ventures’ market cap is Rs. 1,380.18 crore. CESC Ltd – the power and distribution wing of the Group - has a market cap of Rs. 8,621.83 crore.

Present in 36 cities with 146 stores, having a retail business area of 1.3 million square feet, Spencer’s operating revenue in the last fiscal year stood at Rs. 2,073 crore.

Sanjiv Goenka, the group’s chairman said that Spencer’s has achieved break-even at the pre-tax profit level.

“We’ve added 28 new stores this year – that is the largest amount of expansion we’ve ever done in a year. And next year, going forward, it will be pretty similar in terms of addition of square footage. It will be more focused in eastern UP, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal”, Goenka said.

Earlier, CESC Ltd had originally planned to carve out four listed entities - power generation was to become a separate company, the power distribution the second firm, the retail division led by Spencer’s would be the third entity and its other businesses would merge to become the fourth company.

However, after the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission sought more clarification on the demerger plan, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group decided to proceed with listing Spencer’s and while keeping the power generation and distribution business under a single umbrella under CESC Ltd.