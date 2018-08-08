SpiceJet hits 52-week low; stock skids 37% in three months

-
In past three months, SpiceJet has underperformed the market by falling 37%, as compared to 12% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Jet Airways (India) is scheduled to announce its June quarter results on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
“We expect aviation firms under our coverage (IndiGo, SpiceJet and Jet Airways) to report 71% YoY decrease in their cumulative profit after tax due to anticipated lower yields growth of IndiGo and Jet Airways versus rise in fuel cost, while SpiceJet would fully pass-on the increase in fuel cost,” the brokerage firm Elara Capital said in Q1FY19 preview.
At 11:30 am; SpiceJet was trading 3% at Rs 89.45 on the BSE, as compared to 0.42% rise in the Sensex. Around 1.29 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE so far.
