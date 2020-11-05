SRF rallies 7%, hits record high on 57% YoY jump in Q2 net profit

-
ALSO READ
SRF hits a fresh record high on successful fundraising through QIP issue
Expansion, demand triggers to help SRF maintain growth trajectory
Stock recommendations by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy Nestle, Divis Lab
Next target for Nifty is seen at 11,550: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
SBI shares surge 7% after healthy September quarter numbers
-
The company’s consolidated revenue grew 21 per cent from Rs 1,738 crore to Rs 2,101 crore in Q2FY21. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins expanded 840 basis points to 27.7 per cent, driven by technical textiles and packaging businesses.
Going forward, the management believes margins of the packaging films business will soften. However, they are confident that the momentum in other businesses will ensure that the company has a good year.
The specialty chemicals business reported a robust performance on the back of higher capacity utilisation of dedicated and multipurpose plants, which led to better operating leverages and the expansion of overall margins. The packaging films business ,too, performed exceedingly well with expanded margins, and better capacity utilisations post the commissioning of BOPET film capacities in Thailand and Hungary.
Meanwhile, the board approved the setting up of a second BOPP film line in India at a site in Indore at an approximate cost of Rs 424 crore. The funding will mix of debt and internal accruals. The board also approved the setting up of a dedicated facility to produce 200 MT per year of P16 specialty product at Dahej, India at an approximate cost of Rs 17.5 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU