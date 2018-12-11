State poll outcome is not a big worry for the markets: U R Bhat

-
ALSO READ
'Poll outcome unexpected; need a quick replacement for Urjit Patel'
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts as state poll results pour in; banks gain
How Urjit Patel's resignation a blessing in disguise for Opposition parties
RBI guv Urjit Patel's resignation may hit stock and currency markets today
RBI Governor Urjit Patel may not resign, calls board meeting on Nov 19
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not done well, especially in the large states. As far as the markets are concerned, the state election results do not matter much. This time around, people are extrapolating this to the general elections scheduled in 2019.
I believe that the current dispensation at the Centre still has some hold over the electorate. This, in turn, is giving hope to the market. The markets have digested the bad news and are now looking ahead to other events. The general elections are still a few months away. In the interim, most negative information is already in the stock prices.
Going ahead, the market’s focus will turn to financial performance/quarterly results and the accompanying commentary, global developments. Domestic events will not matter much. That said, the replacement for Urjit Patel at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has to be found at the earliest. Even at RBI, I expect continuity of reforms and policies, which should augur well for the markets. (As told to Puneet Wadhwa)
================
U R Bhat is managing director, Dalton Capital Advisors. Views expressed are his own.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU