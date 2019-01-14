Steady rise of ETF flows bodes well for emerging markets, say analysts

Emerging market (EM) ETFs have started to see steady flows, shows recent data. In the last week, these ETFs saw inflow of $1.58 billion. Over the last one month, inflow has been to the tune of $6.5 billion.

Analysts say the steady rise of ETF flows bodes well for EMs even as active asset managers hold a bearish outlook on the EMs. Unlike some of its EM peers, India seems to be on the right side of these ETF flows. In the last one-month period, India has garnered flows of $2.23 billion, which is the highest in the EM pack. In contrast, China has seen the highest outflows ($5.31 billion) ...