Steel makers raise prices by about Rs 1,000 a tonne on demand uptick

Steel companies have increased prices by around Rs 1,000 a tonne effective November, bringing it closer to peak levels of 2018.

In November 2018, prices of hot rolled coil (HRC) – a benchmark for flat steel – were at Rs 46,250 a tonne. Subsequently, however, prices were reduced the following month. Prices of HRC were around Rs 44,500 a tonne after the current increase.

A producer said, while HRC prices were increased by around Rs 1,000 a tonne, the increase in prices of galvanized and colour coated products were higher but widely varying.

JSPL managing director, V R Sharma, said, that the company had increased prices by Rs 1,000-1,200 a tonne.

On a cumulative basis, steel mills have increased HRC by Rs 8,000-8,500 since July. The increase in prices reflected a recovery in domestic demand.

Senior vice president at Icra, Jayanta Roy, said, domestic steel (HRC) prices have been through a roller coaster ride in the last two years.

“While ruled at Rs 46,500 per tomme in the beginning of November 2018, they dropped sharply to the recent low of Rs 32,250 per tonne in the next one year till November 2019. Prices however took a u-turn thereafter, reaching the current level of close to Rs 44,500 per tonne. At current levels, domestic prices are aligned with international steel prices,” he added.

A producer said, “I have not seen these kind of margins in a long time. They are not at peak levels but at least somewhat close to it.” Though iron ore prices are at elevated levels, coking coal prices have partially offset it.

The price increase in steel is largely seen as a reflection of the uptick in domestic demand, especially from segments like automotive, appliances, apart from rural. Sharma said, government projects had also picked up.

Consumption of finished steel in September 2020 registered an increase of 3.74 per cent month-on-month basis but was lower by 0.8 per cent over 2019.

With domestic demand picking up, companies are paring exports.

In the initial months of the lockdown, steel firms diverted bulk of their output to export For some companies, exports accounted for 70-80 per cent of total output.

However, month-on-month exports have been coming down. In July, exports of finished steel products stood at 1.376 million tonnes which dropped to a little more than a million tonne in August and in September it was around 864,000 tonnes, which was lower by 15.2 per cent compared to September 2019. In contrast, exports in July saw an increase of 128 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Sharma said, JSPL’s exports were now at 15-17 per cent of total produce. He added that the company had decided not to export semi-finished steel and would be exporting finished steel as realisations were higher.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw a record export of semi-finished steel from India, most of which were headed for China. During April to September, exports of semis were at 4.439 million tonnes compared to 1.095 million tonnes in the year ago period.