Sterling & Wilson must give exit option to small shareholders: Ingovern

InGovern Research Services, a Bangalore-based proxy advisory firm, has raised questions over the non-utilisation of the initial public offer funds raised from the public by Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd and appealed to the market regulator SEBI that it must force the promoters to provide an exit option to shareholders who have suffered significant erosion in value of their holdings.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd – which has the Shapoorji Pallonji Group as a co-promoter -- was listed on the stock exchanges in August 20 last year which resulted in the promoters raising Rs 2,850 crore through the “While the objects of the was to enable the promoters to repay loans amounting to Rs 2,563 crore to Sterling and Wilson within 90 days of listing, the company received only Rs 1,000 crore on December 31, 2019, i.e., 133 days after listing,” Ingovern said. The rest of the funds have still not been released by the promoters to the company.

“This non-fulfilment of obligations by the promoters as per the objects of the offer has resulted in a loss of over 60 per cent in investment value for investors as stock price has fallen from the issue price of Rs 780 to Rs 310 as on January 6, 2020, resulting in a loss of Rs 1,700 crore for minority shareholders,” Ingovern said in a statement.

“This tantamount to change of objects of the IPO from what was stated in the prospectus. Overall, a huge loss of reputation for the promoters -- the SP group. With substantial erosion of wealth of public minority shareholders, and loss of investor trust for a group that seemed to have a stellar reputation. In order to redeem this reputation, the SP group should provide an exit option for public minority shareholders,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and MD of InGovern.