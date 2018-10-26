Sterlite Technologies extends gain on strong Q2 results

-
ALSO READ
Hexaware Technologies slips 9% post Q2 results
Sterlite Tech rises 7% on strong Q1 results, record order book position
YES Bank rebounds 11%, but still down 5% as Q2 profit misses estimates
Hexaware Tech falls 10% on profit booking post March quarter results
NIIT Technologies gains 6% on healthy Q2 results
-
Revenues during the quarter review grew 39% at Rs 10.84 billion against Rs 7.79 billion in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved to 25.7% from 23% in the previous year quarter.
The company said the future outlook for Sterlite Technologies remains very positive with the current open order book at around Rs 94.55 billion, based on a good mix of international and domestic long-term contracts.
The business continues to generate strong operational cash flow. The increase in debt is on account of organic & inorganic investments done for future growth and the benefits of these investments will start getting visible from FY20 onwards, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU