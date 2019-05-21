Stock calls by Anand Rathi: Buy Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET: 12,100

STOP LOSS: 11,658

Nifty has closed in positive territory and the index has completely reversed from bear trend into bull trend. The daily momentum indicator (DMI) has provided a buy crossover, hence, we recommend buying for the target of 12,100 with a stop loss of 11,658.

ADANIPORTS: BUY

TARGET: Rs 434

STOP LOSS: Rs 399

The stock has provided a breakout from the multiple swing resistance and it has managed to close above its crucial hurdle of Rs 400 levels. The stock is now likely to inch towards its next swing resistance of Rs 434 which is its short term target whereas Rs 399 is a crucial support hence it’s a good support.

HEROMOTOCORP: BUY

TARGET: Rs 2,900

STOP LOSS: Rs 2,630

The stock has provided a breakout from the falling wedge pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern. The index has been forming higher tops and bottoms and the momentum indicator has provided a buy crossover with a positive divergence. Hence, we recommend initiating buying this stock for the target of Rs 2,900 levels with a stop loss of Rs 2,630.

HDFC: BUY

TARGET: Rs 2,240

STOP LOSS: Rs 2,045

The stock has provided a breakout from multiple swing resistance and it has managed to close at all-time high levels. The index has also provided a buy crossover in its momentum indicator MACD, hence we recommend buying this stock.

