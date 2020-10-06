Stock calls by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy Bharat Forge, L&T Infotech

-
ALSO READ
Major resistance for Nifty is placed at around 9,300 levels: Nilesh Jain
Stock recommendations by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy UPL, Sell M&M Fin
Aurobindo Pharma declines 4% despite 23% YoY jump in June quarter profit
Weekly trading ideas by Religare Broking: Buy Bharti Airtel, Titan Company
Weekly stock recommendations by Religare Broking: Buy Sun Pharma, TVS Motor
-
BUY BHARAT FORGE | TARGET: Rs 485 | STOP LOSS: Rs 450
The stock has formed a strong base and has started making a higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily chart. It has also provided a breakout from a modified head and shoulder pattern on the hourly chart. The volumes were also higher than average which also supports the breakout. The momentum indicator RSI has breached the falling trend line and MACD provided a fresh buy crossover on the daily chart which hints of further positive momentum in the counter.
BUY AUROPHARMA | TARGET: Rs 880 | STOP LOSS: Rs 820
The stock has provided a breakout from a falling channel on the daily chart. It is also trading well above its short-term and long-term moving averages. The momentum indicators and oscillators are in the buy mode on the daily scales which hints of further momentum in the counter.
BUY LTI | TARGET: Rs 2,700 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,500
The stock has provided a breakout from a consolidation zone. It also formed a double bottom formation on the daily chart. The overall setup hints of a strong pullback towards its previous swing high which is placed at 2750 levels. It is also trading well above its short-term and long-term moving averages. The momentum indicators and oscillators are in the buy mode on the weekly scales which hints of strong momentum on the higher side.
=============================
Disclaimer: Nilesh Jain is Technical and Derivatives Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. He may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU