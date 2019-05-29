Stock calls by Religare Broking: Buy HUL, Raymond, India Cements & RBL Bank

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 1,776.90

Initiation range: Rs 1,765-1,775

Target: Rs 1,860

Stop loss: Rs 1,725

Mostly, FMCG counters are witnessing consolidation and Hindustan Unilever is no different. After hovering in a range for nearly two months, it’s likely to resume the uptrend in near future. The existence of multiple moving averages combined with favourable market trend is adding to the positivity. We advise accumulating in the given range.

Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 850.25

Initiation range: Rs 835-840

Target: Rs 900

Stop loss: Rs 815

Post breakout from its consolidation range, has taken a pause of late, offering fresh buying opportunity for those who had missed the earlier chance. Further, the current chart pattern and positioning of the confirmation indicators are also in sync with our positive view. We advise initiating fresh longs as per the mentioned levels.

Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: Rs 112.20

Initiation range: Rs 112-115

Target: Rs 132

Stop loss: Rs 106

is trading on the verge of breakout from a distorted inverted Head and Shoulder pattern (which acts as bullish reversal) on weekly chart. The recent surge in volume combined with positioning of confirmation indicators is further adding to the positivity. We advise accumulating within the mentioned zone.

Limited

Recommendation- Buy

Last Close: Rs 701.45

Initiation range: Rs 692-696

Target: Rs 730

Stop loss: Rs 680

In the recent rally, private banking counters are leading from the front. RRBL Bank has posted a fresh breakout and also made a new record high at Rs 716.40, after consolidating in a zone for roughly two months. We advise creating fresh longs in the given range.

Disclaimer: The brokerage may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

