Stock, commodity & forex markets shut today on account of Independence Day

-
ALSO READ
Indices end slightly lower ahead of GDP data; PSU banks, realty stocks fall
Indices end flat on F&O expiry; Sensex down 25 pts, Nifty below 10,400
MARKETS ON THURSDAY: Indices end lower, Nifty below 10,700; IT stocks fall
Sensex rises 323 pts, Nifty closes at 10,491; Metal, Pharma stocks rally
MARKET WRAP: Indices end marginally lower; Nifty tests 10,800; metals drag
-
Indian equity, forex, money and commodity markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Independence Day. They will reopen on Thursday, August 16, 2018.
On Tuesday, the benchmark indices had ended higher taking cues from their global peers and helped by pharmaceutical, information technology and financial stocks.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma index ended over 3 per cent higher led by rise in the shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries while Nifty IT index ended nearly 1 per cent up led by MindTree. The Nifty Realty index ended nearly 2 per cent up led by DLF and Housing Development and Infrastructure.
The rupee breached 70 per dollar mark, hitting hitting an all-time low of 70.09 on Tuesday after diving by Rs 1.09 to close at an all-time low of Rs 69.92 against the US dollar on Monday, bowing to a global rout in currencies on fears of an economic crisis in Turkey. It was the biggest single-day fall in almost five years.
Going ahead, corporate earnings, global cues and movements in rupee will decide the market trend during the rest of the week.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU