Current market levels capture expected earnings momentum: Harinarayanan
Stock, commodity & forex markets shut today on account of Independence Day

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 37,852, up 207 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,435, up 79 points.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Indian equity, forex, money and commodity markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Independence Day. They will reopen on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices had ended higher taking cues from their global peers and helped by pharmaceutical, information technology and financial stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 37,852, up 207 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,435, up 79 points.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma index ended over 3 per cent higher led by rise in the shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries while Nifty IT index ended nearly 1 per cent up led by MindTree. The Nifty Realty index ended nearly 2 per cent up led by DLF and Housing Development and Infrastructure.

The rupee breached 70 per dollar mark, hitting hitting an all-time low of 70.09 on Tuesday after diving by Rs 1.09 to close at an all-time low of Rs 69.92 against the US dollar on Monday, bowing to a global rout in currencies on fears of an economic crisis in Turkey. It was the biggest single-day fall in almost five years.

Going ahead, corporate earnings, global cues and movements in rupee will decide the market trend during the rest of the week.

First Published: Wed, August 15 2018. 08:30 IST

