JUST IN
Stock exchanges freeze promoter shareholding of Patanjali Foods
Indices dip for fifth session as Credit Suisse woes weigh on investor minds
Mindspace raises Rs 550 cr through green bond to finance projects
IPO filings halve in FY23 as outlook for new share sales worsens
MFs keep the powder dry as Nifty nears 'correction', cash holdings rise
Technocraft Industries hits record high; stock zooms 40% in 5 weeks
GMR Airports surges 6% on heavy volumes after arm raises funds via NCDs
Varun Beverages surges 5%, nears record high on strong growth outlook
RIL, Mphasis: 45 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows; charts show more pain ahead
Ramkrishna Forgings surges 9% on emerging lowest bidder for Railways order
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Global Surface's IPO subscribed over 12 times on final day of offer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Stock exchanges freeze promoter shareholding of Patanjali Foods

Action after co fails to meet 25% public float

Topics
Patanjali | stock exchange | Public float norms

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Patanjali

Stock exchanges have frozen the promoter shareholding of Patanjali Foods after the company failed to meet the 25 per cent public shareholding within the stipulated time period.

The promoter stake in the Baba Ramdev-backed company is currently at 80.82 per cent.

“The company had to increase its public shareholding from 19.18 per cent to 25 per cent and while management of the company was discussing various means and methods for increasing its public shareholding, in the meantime, the company received an email from the stock exchanges freezing the shareholding of the promoters and promoter group,” Patanjali Foods said in a stock exchange notification.

In March 2022, Patanjali Foods had issued 66.2 million new shares via a follow on public offering (FPO) to increase the public float.

In 2019, Patanjali Ayurved had acquired Ruchi Soya under the corporate insolvency resolution process and changed the name of the company to Patanjali Foods. Following the CIRP process, the promoter holding in the company had increased to 99 percent.

Sebi rules allow a maximum of three years to bring down promoter holding to at least 75 per cent in such cases.

Legal experts said exchanges will unfreeze the holdings once the company’s promoter comes up with a concrete plan to increase public shareholding.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Patanjali

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 21:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.