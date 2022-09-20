- MARKET LIVE: Gap-up open on cards for Sensex, Nifty as global stocks rise
- Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, McLeod Russel, Sugar, Adani Ports, Gail, Dish TV
- Does a ban on commodities futures trading help govt solve inflation woes?
- Sub-par returns in over half the schemes plague credit risk funds
- Sebi moots stricter framework for identifying FPI beneficial owners
- General Atlantic Singapore sells 1.21 mn KIMS shares worth Rs 151 cr
- Entities listed on SSE to submit audited annual impact report, says Sebi
- Electric vehicle launch success key to further gains for M&M stock
- Sebi issues framework to prevent misuse of clients' securities by brokers
- Regulatory changes on Sebi plate: Here's a list of key discussion papers
MARKET LIVE: Gap-up open on cards for Sensex, Nifty as global stocks rise
Stock market live updates: At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were over 100 points higher at 17,770
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | stock markets
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices may mirror global moves and open gap-up on Tuesday.
At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were over 100 points higher at 17,770.
Globally, US stocks snapped-two day losses overnight in a volatile session. The US Fed’s two-day policy meeting will kick off today and set the market direction ahead.
The Dow inched 0.64 per cent higher, the S&P 500 rose 0.69 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 0.76 per cent.
Following this, Asian stocks also gained this morning with Hang Seng rising 0.77 per cent and a 0.4 per cent gain in Nikkei, Kospi, Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite.
In the commodity market, Brent Crude was flat at nearly $92 per barrel.
That said, among stocks, Adani Enterprises will be in focus as the company has raised Rs 100 crore by allotment of 1,000 non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on a private placement basis.
Ircon International will also be on the radar as the company has an order worth Rs 256 crore.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More