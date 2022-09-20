JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Gap-up open on cards for Sensex, Nifty as global stocks rise

Stock market live updates: At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were over 100 points higher at 17,770

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | stock markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SGX Nifty, US Fed meet, Natco Pharma, Adani
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices may mirror global moves and open gap-up on Tuesday.

At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were over 100 points higher at 17,770.

Globally, US stocks snapped-two day losses overnight in a volatile session. The US Fed’s two-day policy meeting will kick off today and set the market direction ahead. 

The Dow inched 0.64 per cent higher, the S&P 500 rose 0.69 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 0.76 per cent.

Following this, Asian stocks also gained this morning with Hang Seng rising 0.77 per cent and a 0.4 per cent gain in Nikkei, Kospi, Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite.

In the commodity market, Brent Crude was flat at nearly $92 per barrel.

That said, among stocks, Adani Enterprises will be in focus as the company has raised Rs 100 crore by allotment of 1,000 non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on a private placement basis.

Ircon International will also be on the radar as the company has an order worth Rs 256 crore.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh