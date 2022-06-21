- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start, up over 50 points
- Stocks to Watch: Telecom, LIC Hsg Fin, KEC Intl, Suven Life, IIFL Finance
- Is there any silver lining for the markets amid current turmoil?
- Sebi fines Reliance for not promptly disclosing 2020 Facebook deal
- Sensex snaps six-day losing streak, ends 237 pts higher; Nifty tops 15,300
- Investor pushback sees JP Morgan defend Reliance Industries upgrade
- Markets may fall further on FPI selling, 14,500 level crucial for Nifty
- Sebi's total income increases marginally to Rs 826 crore in FY21
- Bond yields plunge, rupee gains as easing crude oil buoys markets
- Demat a/cs maintained by stock brokers need to be tagged by June-end: Sebi
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:02 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 15,401 levels, signaling an upside of 51-odd points on the Nifty50.
Global cues turned supportive on Tuesday as Asia-Pacific markets closed on a positive note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.1 per cent. That apart, US equity futures traded in a positive territory as well.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil clawed back last week's losses. Prices of Brent Crude inched up 1.2 per cent to $115 per barrel and WTI Crude gained 1.7 per cent to $111 per barrel.
Back home, telecom stocks will be in focus after the telecom department extended production-linked incentive to another year. That apart, LIC Housing Finance raised their benchmark prime lending rate to 60 basis points.
