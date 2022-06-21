JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start, up over 50 points

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 8:02 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 15,401 levels, signaling an upside of 51-odd points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The markets are likely to open on a wobbly note as investors' ward off recession fears. As of 8:02 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 15,401 levels, signaling an upside of 51-odd points on the Nifty50.

Global cues turned supportive on Tuesday as Asia-Pacific markets closed on a positive note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.1 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.1 per cent. That apart, US equity futures traded in a positive territory as well.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil clawed back last week's losses. Prices of Brent Crude inched up 1.2 per cent to $115 per barrel and WTI Crude gained 1.7 per cent to $111 per barrel.

Back home, telecom stocks will be in focus after the telecom department extended production-linked incentive to another year. That apart, LIC Housing Finance raised their benchmark prime lending rate to 60 basis points. 

