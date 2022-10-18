- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive open on strong global cues, up 100pts
- Stocks to Watch: Adani Transmission, SJVN, Zee Entertainment, PVR, Aster DM
- Professional investors seek new ESG rules for fund management industry
- Electronics Mart soars 42% at close on debut after strong response to IPO
- Sensex up 491 pts, Nifty closes above 17,300 as banking shares advance
- Growth, moderate valuations positive for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
- Bond yields ease as MPC minutes hint at slower interest rate hikes
- Pidilite may enter Nifty 50 once HDFC gets taken off after merger
- Flexicap, multicap schemes maintain large-cap skew amid global uncertainty
- Samvat 2079: What is Muhurat trading? Check date, stock market timing
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty50 above 17,400 in pre-open deals
Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,449 levels, indicating an upside of over 100 points
Strong global cues, falling crude prices, and healthy domestic flows may buoy domestic equity markets in the northward direction on Tuesday.
At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,449 levels, indicating an upside of over 100 points.
Overnight, the US markets staged a comeback supported by better-than-expected earnings reports. The tech-heavy index, NASDAQ Composite surged over 3 per cent to record the best day since July 27 as tech stocks rebounded, led by gains in Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.
Dow Jones and the S&P 500, on the other hand, climbed up to 2 per cent.
Tracking strength in Wall Street, markets in Asia-Pacific re-ignited too, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, Kosdaq and the S&P 200 indices rising in the range of 0.4-2.1 per cent on Tuesday.
Back home, investors will continue to track the quarterly earnings season. Companies like L&T Technology, KPIT Technologies, Network18, Praj Industries, among others will report the July-September quarter results (Q2FY23) on Tuesday, October 18.
