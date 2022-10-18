JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty50 above 17,400 in pre-open deals

Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,449 levels, indicating an upside of over 100 points

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Strong global cues, falling crude prices, and healthy domestic flows may buoy domestic equity markets in the northward direction on Tuesday. 

Overnight, the US markets staged a comeback supported by better-than-expected earnings reports. The tech-heavy index, NASDAQ Composite surged over 3 per cent to record the best day since July 27 as tech stocks rebounded, led by gains in Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.

Dow Jones and the S&P 500, on the other hand, climbed up to 2 per cent.

Tracking strength in Wall Street, markets in Asia-Pacific re-ignited too, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, Kosdaq and the S&P 200 indices rising in the range of 0.4-2.1 per cent on Tuesday.

Back home, investors will continue to track the quarterly earnings season. Companies like L&T Technology, KPIT Technologies, Network18, Praj Industries, among others will report the July-September quarter results (Q2FY23) on Tuesday, October 18.

Besides that, shares of ACC and PVR will be in focus after subuded performance in Q2FY23. 

