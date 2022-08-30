- Will markets dip more on Fed's hawkish chorus?
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints positive start on mixed global cues, up 110pts
Stock market live updates: At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,426 levels, up 114 odd-points.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets are likely to start in a positive zone amid mixed global cues. At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,426 levels, up 114 odd-points.
Globally, rate hike fears continue to shroud the US markets on Monday. Dow Jones slipped 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite declined 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday morning as Kospi, Nikkei 225, S&P 200 rose up to 0.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, however, declined over 1 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were steady above $100 per barrel on possible supply cuts by OPEC+. Brent Crude hovered around $104 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $96 per barrel.
Among individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries will be in focus after the conglomerate said that it aims to double their market value by 2027 in their 45th Annual General Meeting.
Besides, shares of Ashok Leyland will be on investors radar as it launches 6 new models to extend their light commercial vehicle range.
