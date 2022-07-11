JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates tepid opening, down nearly 100 points

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,122 levels, indicating an opening loss of nearly 100-odd points.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

stock markets
A tepid opening is likely for the Indian equity markets amid mixed global cues. As of 7:45 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,122 levels, indicating an opening loss of nearly 100-odd points. 

IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will remain on investors radar on Monday as the company reported 5.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit in the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23). Meanwhile, consolidated revenue for the quarter saw a growth of 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 52,758 crore.

Globally, the US markets traded mixed on Friday as Dow Jones and the S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent and 0.08 per cent, respectively. However, the NASDAQ Composite advanced 0.1 per cent.

Similarly, major markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday morning as Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 2 per cent and Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.6 per cent. 

That apart, prices of crude oil were volatile as supply fears lingered. Both Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered above $100 per barrel. 

 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh