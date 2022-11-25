JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News

MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 140pts

Stock market live updates: At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,625 levels, indicating a gap up open of over 100 points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Buzzing stocks

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

bse
Domestic equity markets are likely to exhibit strength amid steady foreign flows, softened crude oil prices, and retreating dollar.

At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,625 levels, indicating a gap up open of over 100 points.

Globally, though the US stock markets were closed on Thursday account of Thanksgiving holiday, the stock-index futures continued to trade in positive territory Friday as investors’ sentiment remained upbeat.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, inched higher this morning as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, and Hang Seng indices rose up to 1 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude trimmed week’s losses and edged up in early trade. Brent Crude hovered flat at $85 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude climbed 0.2 per cent to $78 per barrel.

Back home, shares of Tube Investments of India will be in focus after the company acquired 50 per cent stake in X2Fuels and Energy.

Besides, shares of Chennai Petroleum and IOC will be closely tracked after they inked a pact for 9 million tonne per annum refinery and petrochemical projects in Tamil Nadu.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh