MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely on mixed global cues; SGX Nifty up 100pts
Stock market live updates: At 8:01 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,355 levels, up over 100-odd points
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A recovery in global markets is likely to cheer domestic equity markets on Thursday. However, renewed fears of covid-19, tepid foreign flows, and rising crude oil prices may weigh indices.
At 8:01 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,355 levels, up over 100-odd points.
Globally, the US stock markets edged higher overnight, supported by strong quarterly results and improved investor sentiments. All major indices in Wall Street – Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 closed above 1 per cent.
Markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, were mixed this morning as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and Shanghai Composite indices fell up to 0.6 per cent. The S&P 200, and Hang Seng indices, however, rose up to 1 per cent.
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude rose up to 0.3 per cent to $82 per barrel, and $78 per barrel, respectively, due to fall in US crude inventories.
Back home, shares of Reliance Industries will be in focus after retail arm Reliance Retail acquired a complete stake in METRO Cash & Carry India for Rs 2,850 crore.
Besides, shares of Glenmark Pharma will be tracked after the company launched triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India for diabetic patients.
