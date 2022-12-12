- Stocks to watch: Glenmark Pharma, NTPC, V-Guard Inds, Lupin, YES Bank, NDTV
- Recovery in pipeline for pipe makers with price correction down the tubes
- Street Signs: FPIs dial back wagers, grey mkt premiums for IPOs, and more
- SIP closure ratio surges to 51% in 2022 from 41% in 2021: Amfi data
- Buybacks jump 2.6 times this year as stocks take a tumble, shows data
- Markets to track inflation data, US Fed rate decision this week: Analysts
- Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.67 trn in m-cap; RIL biggest drag
- FPIs have invested Rs 4,500 cr in Indian equity markets so far in December
- Charging bulls or grappling bears? Stocks & sectors to buy and sell in 2023
- Foreign outflows, weak IT sector stocks weigh on benchmark indices
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints somber start amid weak global cues, down 36pts
Stock market live updates: At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,523 levels, down 36-odd points
Globally, the US equity futures were muted in early trades as investors eye the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the inflation report card later in the week.
Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, inched lower in trade with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, the S&P 200 indices down up to 0.7 per cent.
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude rose 0.1 per cent to $76 per barrel as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline remained closed. WTI Crude, meanwhile, climbed 0.4 per cent to $71 per barrel.
Back home, shares of V-Guard Industries will be in focus after the company acquired complete stake in Sunflame Enterprises (SEPL) for Rs 660 crore.
Besides, shares of Jaiprakash Associates will be tracked after the board called meeting to mull over sale of their Nilgrie cement unit in Madhya Pradesh.
