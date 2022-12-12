JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints somber start amid weak global cues, down 36pts

Stock market live updates: At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,523 levels, down 36-odd points

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Domestic markets are likely to start Monday's trade on a tepid note amid weak global cues and subdued foreign flows. At 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,523 levels, down 36-odd points.

Globally, the US equity futures were muted in early trades as investors eye the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the inflation report card later in the week.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, inched lower in trade with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, the S&P 200 indices down up to 0.7 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude rose 0.1 per cent to $76 per barrel as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline remained closed. WTI Crude, meanwhile, climbed 0.4 per cent to $71 per barrel.

Back home, shares of V-Guard Industries will be in focus after the company acquired complete stake in Sunflame Enterprises (SEPL) for Rs 660 crore.

Besides, shares of Jaiprakash Associates will be tracked after the board called meeting to mull over sale of their Nilgrie cement unit in Madhya Pradesh. 

