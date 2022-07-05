- IndiGo, SpiceJet's fight for cabin crew to add to margin woes
- Indices snap 3-day losing run amid firm global cues; Sensex up 326 pts
- Unkindest cut since 2020: mid, small-cap cut-off drops to its lowest
- Small-cap indices witness sharp correction from the highs of October 2021
- US dollar weakens against euro, sterling in quiet trading session
- Sebi asks bourses, depositories to launch online complaint redressal system
- Global stocks rise in holiday mood on resilient oil; Nikkei up 0.84%
- IndiaMART InterMESH hits 52-week low; stock slips 43% in six months
- TVS Motor may soon cross Rs 1,000-mark; chart strongly in favour of bulls
- ITC hits highest level since May 2019; stock soars 10% in 6 days
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a positive open to trade, up 46 points
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:28 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,881 levels, hinting an upside of 46-odd points on the Nifty50.
On Tuesday, investors will track key macro data - India's PMI Services activity in June after it surged to highest level in 11 years in the month of May.
That apart, among individual stocks, HDFC and HDFC Bank will be focus after the Reserve Bank of India approved their proposed merger. Additionally, Punjab National Bank (PNB) plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through tier-1 bonds at 8.7 per cent.
That said, globally, the US equity futures traded on a positive note as Dow Futures was up over 100 points. Besides that, markets in Asia-Pacific, too, advanced on Tuesday as Nikkei 225 gained 1.1 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were on the boil amid recession worries. Brent Crude inched up 0.2 per cent to $113 a barrel and WTI Crude surged 1.8 per cent to $110 per barrel.
