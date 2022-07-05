JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a positive open to trade, up 46 points

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:28 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,881 levels, hinting an upside of 46-odd points on the Nifty50.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Indian markets | Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: Nifty, Sensex, PMI Services, HDFC Bank, India, Stocks, BSE
A positive opening is on cards for the Indian equity markets. As of 7:28 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,881 levels, hinting an upside of 46-odd points on the Nifty50.

On Tuesday, investors will track key macro data - India's PMI Services activity in June after it surged to highest level in 11 years in the month of May.

That apart, among individual stocks, HDFC and HDFC Bank will be focus after the Reserve Bank of India approved their proposed merger. Additionally, Punjab National Bank (PNB) plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through tier-1 bonds at 8.7 per cent.

That said, globally, the US equity futures traded on a positive note as Dow Futures was up over 100 points. Besides that, markets in Asia-Pacific, too, advanced on Tuesday as Nikkei 225 gained 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were on the boil amid recession worries. Brent Crude inched up 0.2 per cent to $113 a barrel and WTI Crude surged 1.8 per cent to $110 per barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh