- Stocks to watch: Reliance, Tata Motors, Biocon, Tata Steel, J&K Bank, BoB
- Fizz returns to liquor stocks
- Ant-backed Zomato loses $1.1-billion market value in just two days
- Adjustment Day: Fine 'rebalancing' act for Nifty indices on Wednesday
- Sebi board may clear decks for FPI entry into commodity derivatives segment
- Sebi revises threshold for adjustment in derivative contracts post dividend
- Zomato sheds nearly $1 bn in valuation over two days after Blinkit deal
- Time to raise a toast to liquor stocks? Selectively, say analysts
- TVS Motor rises 2% on firm's big EV push; stock up 10% in 5 days
- MRPL, Chennai Petro soar up to 8% as crude oil prices rebound
MARKET LIVE: Lower open likely amid weak global cues; SGX Nifty down 100pts
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:44 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 15,697 levels, indicating a gap-down of over 100 points on the Nifty50.
Nifty | Indian markets
Globally, the US equity markets suffered with big cuts in trade on Tuesday. Dow Jones fell 1.5 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 2.01 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite slipped 2.9 per cent. Meanwhile, investors will keenly watch the US quarterly GDP data on Wednesday, June 29.
Markets in Asia-Pacific imitated the sour global mood and fell in trade on Wednesday morning. While Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.9 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was down 1.5 per cent.
That apart, prices of crude oil edged higher in trade. Brent Crude jumped 2.5 per cent to $117.58 a barrel and WTI Crude added 2 per cent to $111.76 a barrel.
Back home, Reliance Industries will be in focus as Mukesh Ambani handed over reigns of telecom arm, Reliance Jio to elder son, Akash M Ambani. Besides that, Tata Motors hiked prices of commerical vehicles in the range of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.
