MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; Asian indices down post Fed's 25bps rate hike
Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty was down 28-odd points at 17,130 levels.
Domestic markets are likely to start Thursday's trade on a weak note, after the US Federal Reserve indicated another rate hike this year post its 25 basis points (bps) rate increase in the March meeting.
Globally, the US markets inched lower overnight, with Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices falling over 1 per cent each.
The weakness, further, spread to Asia-Pacific markets, as Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, Shanghai Composite, and the S&P 200 indices, skid up to 0.8 per cent this morning.
In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude slipped up to 1 per cent to $75 per barrel, and $70 per barrel, respectively.
Back home, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics will be tracked after the government plans to sell up to 3.5 percent of its stake via an offer for sale (OFS).
