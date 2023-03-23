MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; Asian indices down post Fed's 25bps rate hike

Domestic are likely to start Thursday's trade on a weak note, after the indicated another rate hike this year post its 25 basis points (bps) rate increase in the March meeting.

Domestic are likely to start Thursday's trade on a weak note, after the indicated another rate hike this year post its 25 basis points (bps) rate increase in the March meeting.As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty was down 28-odd points at 17,130 levels.Globally, the US inched lower overnight, with Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices falling over 1 per cent each.