MARKET LIVE: Tepid open likely for Sensex, Nifty ahead of inflation data

Stock market live: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were at 18,434 levels, up around 10 odd points from Friday's close

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live: After scaling new 12-month highs on Friday, the Sensex and Nifty indices may open with tepid gains on Monday. The Street will be tracking October's retail and wholesale inflation data set to be released today. 

At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were at 18,434 levels, up around 10 odd points from Friday's close. 

Meanwhile, the October CPI could ease to 6.73 per cent from Sept’s 7.41 per cent on a strong base last year, as per a Reuters poll. 

That apart, a new IPO will add to the line-up of 4 other issues that are currently open. Keystone Realtors' Rs 635 crore IPO will open for subscription today. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 514-541 per share.

In the secondary market, ONGC, Bharat Forge, IRCTC,  and SpiceJet will be in focus ahead of the release of their Q2FY23 earnings today.

In the global markets, the S&P500 closed 0.9 per cent up on Friday. The Nasdaq and the Dow gained 1.9 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

Hang Seng zoomed over 2 per cent in Asia this morning. Strait Times was up over 1 per cent, while Nikkei was down 0.5 per cent. 

