MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with minor cuts; Brent tests $123/bbl
Stock market live updates: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 16,530 levels, indicating a 50-odd point opening loss for the Nifty benchmark.
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks are looking to start Wednesday's session on a tepid note amid muted global cues.
At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 16,530 levels, indicating a 50-odd point opening loss for the Nifty benchmark.
The Street will also take note of India Q4 GDP numbers. The economy grew 4.1 per cent in Q4, and 8.7 per cent in FY22.
Meanwhile, the government’s fiscal deficit for FY22 came in at Rs 15.86 trillion, or 99.7 per cent of the Revised Estimates (RE) of 15.91 trillion, on the back of higher tax revenues and contained capital expenditure. As a percentage of GDP, fiscal deficit stood at 6.7 per cent compared with RE of 6.9 per cent. Read here
That said, investors will also closely monitor the manufacturing PMI data for May, which will be released today.
Among stocks, certifying authority firm eMudhra will make its market debut today. Its offer had been subscribed 2.72 times and the issue price is fixed at Rs 256.
Bharat Dynamics will also be in focus as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with the company for building Astra Mark-1 beyond visual range air-to-air missiles (BVRAAMs) worth Rs 2,971 crore for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Navy.
Global cues
US benchmark indices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday. The Dow fell 0.7 per cent, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped 0.6 and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
Brent Crude closed around a per cent higher at $122.84 a barrel.
Meanwhile, Asian markets were up this morning. Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent, Hang Seng opened flat. Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Composite gained up to 2 per cent. Strait Times was up 0.3 per cent. Markets in South Korea are closed for a holiday.
