JUST IN

Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Sonata Software, HG Infra, Zee Entertainment
Sebi proposes to tighten regulations on issuance of bonus shares
Sensex sees worst day in two months on US Fed interest rate fears
Debt funds may again draw investors' attention as yields improve
Sebi beefs up cybersecurity measures for regulated intermediaries
No respite for Adani Group firms from market carnage, loses over $140 bn
Investors should remain upbeat on cement sector; price hike is a positive
Treasury Bill yields soar over tighter liquidity, inflation worries
M-cap ranking: India worst-performing in 2023, United Kingdom now sixth
Cyient hits 52-week high on pact with Thingtrax; stock surges 7% in 3 days
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty rises 50 points; Asia-Pacific exhibit mixed cues

Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,616 levels, up over 50-odd points

Topics
MARKET LIVE | stock market trading | Markets Sensex Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
BSE

Introduction

Domestic markets are likely to consolidate on Thursday, amid mixed global cues. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,616 levels, up over 50-odd points.
READ MORE

Key Events