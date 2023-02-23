MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty rises 50 points; Asia-Pacific exhibit mixed cues

Domestic are likely to consolidate on Thursday, amid mixed global cues. As of 8:05 am, the stood at 17,616 levels, up over 50-odd points.

Following a hawkish minutes reading from the US Federal Reserve, the US equity closed uneven overnight. While Dow Jones, the S&P 500 indices declined up to 0.2 per cent; NASDAQ Composite rose up to 0.1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, saw mixed trend, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, and Hang Seng indices rising up to 1 per cent, whereas the S&P 200 traded 0.2 per cent lower.



In the commodities basket, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude gained up to 0.2 per cent to $80 per barrel, and $74 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of will be in focus after the company acquired more shares of Neelachal Ispat Nigam for Rs 300 crore.



Besides, shares of Hero MotoCorp will be under investors' radar after the two-wheeler maker started operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur.

Domestic are likely to consolidate on Thursday, amid mixed global cues. As of 8:05 am, the stood at 17,616 levels, up over 50-odd points.