MARKET LIVE: Muted start likely for Sensex, Nifty; US equity futures weaken

Stock market live updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 15,844 levels, indicating a likely opening gain of 50 points for the Nifty benchmark.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty, oil, Ambuja Cements, ACC, adani, sgx nifty
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to start Monday’s trade on a muted note as SGX Nifty futures erased gains tracking lower US equity futures. 

At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 15,810 levels, indicating a likely opening gain of 20-30 points for the Nifty benchmark.

Macroeconomic data from the US, UK and back home will be in focus this week, along with the last leg of fourth-quarter earnings.

US retail sales and housing data and the UK’s inflation numbers for April will be announced later in the week. 

Back home, the wholesale price index (WPI) reading for April will be closely monitored on Tuesday, after retail inflation for the month came to an eight-year high of 7.8 per cent.

Today, Ambuja Cements, ACC and the Adani group (shares) will be in focus as the latter has won the race to acquire Swiss cement major Holcim's stake in the two companies for $10.5 bn (around Rs 81,361 crore), including the open offers.

RIL, SBI, Dmart, Railtel, Bandhan Bank, and PSBs will also be on investors' radar. Check top stocks to watch out today.

Global cues

US stocks posted a relief rally on Friday. The Dow rose 1.47 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.39 per cent and the Nasdaq advanced 3.82 per cent.

Oil prices also rose around 4 per cent on Friday as China looks to ease Covid-19 restrictions. Brent crude and WTI futures closed at $111.55 and $110.49 a barrel.

Asian markets also gained this morning. Hang Seng and Nikkei rose 0.9 and 1.2 per cent, respectively. Shanghai Composite and Kospi gained 0.3 per cent each, and Shenzhen Component rose 1 per cent.

