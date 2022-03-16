- Raamdeo Agrawal on investment opportunities after market correction
Market LIVE: Gap-up open likely as SGX Nifty rises 250 pts; Brent at $101
Stock market live updates: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 16,900 levels, indicating a gap-up open of 200 points.
Easing oil and commodity prices are supporting global market recovery with the focus on US Fed's policy outcome later today.
Investors are also tracking updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine negotiations that have not made any breakthrough progress so far.
While, the two sides will continue their talks today, US Joe President Biden will attend NATO and EU summits in Brussels next week, reports said. This comes as Russia on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Biden and other US officials, barring their entry to the country.
Back home, among stocks, airlines may be on the radar as ATF prices have been hiked by 18.3 per cent to Rs 1,10,666/Kl from Rs 93,531/Kl, this is said to be the biggest hike since June 2020.
This apart, REC may also be watched out for as the company has scheduled its board meeting on March 21 to consider a proposal for approval of market borrowing programme for FY22-23.
Global cues
On Tuesday, the US markets logged smart gains supported by buying in tech stocks. The S&P 500 rose 2.1 per cent, the Dow Jones gained 1.8 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.9 per cent.
Oil prices slipped below the $100 mark with the Brent Crude settling 6.5 per cent down at $99.91 per barrel, while WTI crude dropped 6.4 per cent to close at $96.44 as Russia suggested it would allow a revival of the Iran nuclear deal to go forward.
In Asia, most markets were higher this morning with Nikkei and Hang Seng indices rising 1.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively. In China, Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component also held marginal gains. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.5 per cent.
