Market LIVE: Gap-up open likely as global mkts rally; SGX Nifty up 250 pts

Stock market live updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to see a gap-up open as global markets rally after US Fed's first interest rate hike in three years was announced late night on Wednesday.
At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,269 levels, hinting at a gap-up start of 250 points on the Nifty50.
Markets may see react positively to the development as the move was largely anticipated ahead in time. The other factor to guide the equities remains the weekly Thursday F&O expiry.
This apart, the upbeat sentiment may continue as Russia and Ukraine have reportedly drawn a 15 point peace plan on likely ceasefire.
Among stocks, Voltas will be in focus as the company has approved a proposal to enter into a Joint Venture arrangement with Highly International (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Highly (Group) Company.
Global cues
On Wednesday, Dow Jones rallied 1.6 per cent; the S&P 500 surged 2.2 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 3.8 per cent.
Meanwhile, oil prices dived below the $100-mark on an unexpected build-up in US crude stockpiles and signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Brent futures slipped 1.9 per cent to $98.02 a barrel, and WTI crude declined 1.1 per cent to $95.04 a barrel.
