Market LIVE: Gap-up open likely as global mkts rally; SGX Nifty up 250 pts

Stock updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to see a gap-up open as global rally after US Fed's first interest rate hike in three years was announced late night on Wednesday.

At 8 am, the SGX futures were quoting at 17,269 levels, hinting at a gap-up start of 250 points on the Nifty50.

The US Fed hiked interest rates by 25 basis points and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year. Notably, new Fed projections showed policymakers are ready to shift their inflation fight into high gear. Most policymakers now see the rate rising to a range between 1.75 per cent and 2 per cent by the end of 2022. may see react positively to the development as the move was largely anticipated ahead in time. The other factor to guide the equities remains the weekly Thursday F&O expiry. This apart, the upbeat sentiment may continue as Russia and Ukraine have reportedly drawn a 15 point peace plan on likely ceasefire. Among stocks, Voltas will be in focus as the company has approved a proposal to enter into a Joint Venture arrangement with Highly International (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Highly (Group) Company. Global cues



On Wednesday, Dow Jones rallied 1.6 per cent; the S&P 500 surged 2.2 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 3.8 per cent.