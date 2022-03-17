JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

US Fed policy and market impact
Business Standard

Market LIVE: Gap-up open likely as global mkts rally; SGX Nifty up 250 pts

Stock market live updates: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,269 levels, hinting at a gap-up start of 250 points on the Nifty50.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

stock market, brokers, growth, investors, investments, funds

Stock market live updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to see a gap-up open as global markets rally after US Fed's first interest rate hike in three years was announced late night on Wednesday.

At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,269 levels, hinting at a gap-up start of 250 points on the Nifty50.

The US Fed hiked interest rates by 25 basis points and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year. Notably, new Fed projections showed policymakers are ready to shift their inflation fight into high gear. Most policymakers now see the rate rising to a range between 1.75 per cent and 2 per cent by the end of 2022.

Markets may see react positively to the development as the move was largely anticipated ahead in time. The other factor to guide the equities remains the weekly Thursday F&O expiry.

This apart, the upbeat sentiment may continue as Russia and Ukraine have reportedly drawn a 15 point peace plan on likely ceasefire.

Among stocks, Voltas will be in focus as the company has approved a proposal to enter into a Joint Venture arrangement with Highly International (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Highly (Group) Company.

Global cues

On Wednesday, Dow Jones rallied 1.6 per cent; the S&P 500 surged 2.2 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 3.8 per cent.


Nearer home, Asian markets logged huge gains. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng soared nearly 6 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei surged 3.4 per cent. Straits Times, Kospi and Taiwan were up 1.5-2.5 per cent each.

Meanwhile, oil prices dived below the $100-mark on an unexpected build-up in US crude stockpiles and signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Brent futures slipped 1.9 per cent to $98.02 a barrel, and WTI crude declined 1.1 per cent to $95.04 a barrel.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, March 17 2022. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.