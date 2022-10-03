- MARKET LIVE: Weak start likely for Sensex, Nifty; Brent Crude gains 3%
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 flat in pre-open deals
Stock market live updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 150 points lower at 16,950 levels on weak global cues
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open on a weak note Monday amid downbeat global cues and foreign inflows.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 150 points lower at 16,950 levels.
Globally, US markets closed lower on Friday as the Dow ended at its lowest since November 2020, down 1.7 per cent. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 slipped 1.5 per cent each.
In Asia too, Hang Seng shed 0.9 per cent this morning. The S&P/ASX 200 and Nikkei were down up to 0.5 per cent. Markets in mainland China and South Korea are closed for a holiday.
Besides, Brent Crude was up 2.6 per cent at $87 per bbl in early trade on reports that the OPEC+ is considering cutting output by over 1 million barrels per day at its upcoming meeting on Wednesday.
Back home, foreign investors turned sellers again in September and pulled out over Rs 7,600 crore from the equity markets amid a sharp depreciation in the rupee.
Today, September's domestic manufacturing PMI data and foreign flows will guide market mood.
Among stocks, Lupin will be in focus as the company has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US FDA for its Ankleshwar manufacturing facility.
Auto shares will react to the robust September sales numbers. Maruti Suzuki's domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales more than doubled to 148,380 units, while Tata Motors' achieved its highest ever monthly PV sales this year at 47,654 units during the month.
