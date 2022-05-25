- Vinay Rajani recommends buy on dips strategy, Nifty support seen at 16,000
- Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Strides, Metropolis, RITES, Zee, Balrampur
- Markets reverse early gains in volatile trade; Sensex falls 236 points
- Adani Group companies' sky-high valuations unfazed by market correction
- Zomato stock zooms 18% intraday on improved disclosures, gains 14% at close
- Passive funds set for boost as Sebi eases market making, NFO and ETF rules
- Manappuram Finance hits lowest level since March 2020; slips 25% in 1 month
- Sharda Cropchem hits new high on strong business outlook; stock surges 10%
- Delhivery jumps over 10% post tepid debut: Should you hold or sell shares?
- Auto stocks buck downbeat market trend in May; charts suggest further gains
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty slightly higher; tepid open likely for Sensex, Nifty
Stock market live updates: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 16,160 levels, 50-60 points higher from their previous close.
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices may start Wednesday's trade with mild gains as global cues remains tepid.
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were trading at 16,160 levels, 50-60 points higher from their previous close.
The markets may also continue to exhibit volatility a day ahead of the monthly F&O expiry.
With mounting growth concerns due to soaring inflation and interest rate hikes, investor appetite is likely to continue to be affected.
Against this backdrop, the FOMC meeting minutes will be closely monitored by investors later today for cues on future rate hikes and the outlook for the economy.
Back home, in the primary market, Aether Industries’ IPO received a 33 per cent subscription on the first day of booking. The retail investors’ category got subscribed 42 per cent, followed by QIBs at 36 per cent
In the secondary market, sugar stocks will be eyed after the government on Tuesday restricted exports to around 10 million tonnes for the year ending September.
Adani Ports may also see some action as the company's Q4 net profit fell 21.8 per cent to Rs 1,033.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 1,320.69 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Global cues
In the US, tech shares sank as Snap Inc warned of missing growth estimates. The stock plunged 43 per cent and dragged Nasdaq 2.4 per cent lower. The S&P 500 shed 0.8 per cent, and the Dow came off lows closing 0.2 per cent up.
Asian markets were muted this morning. Nikkei fell 0.2 per cent, Hang Seng opened flat, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8 per cent each. Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Composite shed 2-3 per cent. Strait Times was flat.
Brent Crude and WTI added around a per cent each in morning deals, trading at $114.6 and $111 a barrel, respectively.
